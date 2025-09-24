Chastain: Postponing The Savant Is a Mistake

Jessica Chastain says that while she respects Apple's decision to indefinitely delay the release of her new show, she doesn't agree with it. She stars in The Savant as an undercover investigator of online hate groups and is also an executive producer. Sources tell the New York Times that Apple was reluctant to release the show in the tense political climate after the killing of Charlie Kirk. In an Instagram post Wednesday, Chastain said colleagues at Apple have been "incredible collaborators" but "we're not aligned" on the decision to pause the release of the show.

Chastain cited the "unfortunate amount of violence" in the US in the "last five years since we've been making the show," including Kirk's assassination, attacks on Republican and Democratic lawmakers, the storming of the Capitol, and hundreds of school shootings. The incidents, she wrote, "illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted."

"I've never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn't so relevant, unfortunately it is," Chastain wrote. The Savant, she said, "is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever. While I respect Apple's decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon." The show had been set to debut on Friday, with new episodes released weekly, per the Hollywood Reporter. Apple says it will be released "at a later date."