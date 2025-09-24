Trump Snubs Biden in New Presidential Walk of Fame

White House feature has a photo of an autopen instead of Biden portrait
Posted Sep 24, 2025 4:52 PM CDT
A sign reading "The Presidential Walk of Fame" and pieces of brown paper are taped along the wall of the White House colonnade next to the Rose Garden, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

President Trump has added a Presidential Walk of Fame to the exterior of the White House, featuring portraits of each of the previous commanders-in-chief—except for one. Instead of a headshot of Joe Biden, Trump hung a photo of an autopen signing the Democrat's name—a reference to Trump's frequent allegation that the former president was addled by the end of his term in office and not really the one making decisions, the AP reports.

  • The snub amounts to the latest attempt by Trump to delegitimize a predecessor he routinely belittles, including in front of more than 100 world leaders on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly gathering. Trump has never acknowledged his own defeat to Biden in the 2020 election, instead falsely chalking up the outcome to voter fraud.

  • Trump had previously signaled he would represent Biden with an autopen on the Presidential Walk of Fame. Trump has alleged without evidence that Biden administration officials might have forged the signature of their boss by using the autopen and taken broad actions he wasn't aware of.
  • The current president also has cast doubt on the validity of pardons and other documents that Biden signed with an autopen, even though other presidents before him have also relied on the device to sign key papers. A Republican-led House committee is investigating the Biden administration's autopen use.
  • Biden has rejected Trump's accusations, CNN reports. "Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency," he said in June. "I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false."
  • White House staff sent out a burst of social media posts Wednesday afternoon gleefully promoting the finished project. The media may get its first in-person glimpse of the Walk of Fame when Trump hosts a dinner Wednesday night on the new Rose Garden patio that sits adjacent to the West Wing Colonnade on which the portraits hang.

