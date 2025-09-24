Trump Snubs Biden in New Presidential Walk of Fame

President Trump has added a Presidential Walk of Fame to the exterior of the White House, featuring portraits of each of the previous commanders-in-chief—except for one. Instead of a headshot of Joe Biden, Trump hung a photo of an autopen signing the Democrat's name—a reference to Trump's frequent allegation that the former president was addled by the end of his term in office and not really the one making decisions, the AP reports.

The snub amounts to the latest attempt by Trump to delegitimize a predecessor he routinely belittles, including in front of more than 100 world leaders on Tuesday at the United Nations General Assembly gathering. Trump has never acknowledged his own defeat to Biden in the 2020 election, instead falsely chalking up the outcome to voter fraud.