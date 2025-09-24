Cops: Student Threw Pork Into Jewish Frat House

Two Syracuse University students face hate crimes charges after authorities say one of them tossed a bag of pork into a Jewish fraternity house during a Rosh Hashanah celebration. It happened around 6pm Tuesday at the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity house, where members had gathered to mark the Jewish New Year, according to the New York school's chief student experience officer, Allen Groves.

One of the two men charged is accused of entering the home and tossing in a clear plastic bag of pork against an interior wall, splattering the contents there and on the floor, university police said. The man then fled the home and got into a vehicle driven by another man. The two, both 18, were soon captured and have been charged with burglary as a hate crime and criminal nuisance, the AP reports.