Cleveland Is on the Brink of Baseball History

The Detroit Tigers are on the verge of a historic collapse. The Cleveland Guardians beat Detroit on Wednesday night to take a one-game lead in the AL Central with just four games left in the season, reports the AP. Back in July, the Guardians were 15 1/2 games behind the Tigers. They've already entered the record books as the first team to take a division lead after being that far behind. If they win the division, they will also eclipse the record of the 1978 Yankees, who at one point trailed by 14 games before finishing first, per ESPN.