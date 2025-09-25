Cleveland Is on the Brink of Baseball History

Guardians have one-game lead over Detroit and once trailed by 15 1/12 games
Posted Sep 25, 2025 6:34 AM CDT
Detroit Tigers on Verge of Historic Collapse
Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio, right, is congratulated by George Valera after scoring on an RBI single by Steven Kwan during the fifth inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, in Cleveland.   (AP Photo/Phil Long)

The Detroit Tigers are on the verge of a historic collapse. The Cleveland Guardians beat Detroit on Wednesday night to take a one-game lead in the AL Central with just four games left in the season, reports the AP. Back in July, the Guardians were 15 1/2 games behind the Tigers. They've already entered the record books as the first team to take a division lead after being that far behind. If they win the division, they will also eclipse the record of the 1978 Yankees, who at one point trailed by 14 games before finishing first, per ESPN.

"It's painful," Tigers manager AJ Hinch told reporters. "I'm having a hard time coming up with words, and I know that's not the norm. But what I'm seeing out of our team is not normal. But it's our reality."

  • The Mets: The Athletic sees another embarrassing crash possibility: The New York Mets are in danger of missing the playoffs despite a $340 million payroll. That's roughly triple the size of the Cincinnati Reds' payroll, one of the teams battling them for the final NL wild card spot.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X