After 20 Years, 'the Woman in Pink' Has a Name

After two decades, authorities have identified a woman whose body was discovered beside a roadside near Barcelona, Spain. Once known only as "the woman in pink" for her color-matched shirt, pants, and shoes, she's been identified as Liudmila Zavada, a 31-year-old Russian citizen, believed to have died a day before her body was found on July 3, 2005. Her case is the latest to be solved under Operation Identify Me, an Interpol-led initiative launched in 2023 to put names to unidentified women found dead under suspicious circumstances across Europe. The breakthrough came after Interpol shared the woman's fingerprints with international police forces, leading Turkish authorities to match them to their records, per the BBC. Zavada's identity was then confirmed through DNA from a close relative.