Sinclair Ends Jimmy Kimmel Blackout

Sinclair is letting Jimmy Kimmel back on its airwaves. The giant in the local TV world said Friday that it will let Sinclair-owned ABC affiliates resume airing Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Friday, reports CNBC . The move comes days after Disney, which owns ABC, lifted its own suspension over Kimmel's comments on the Charlie Kirk murder. The Disney decision got Kimmel's show back on most stations, but not the approximately 20% owned by Sinclair.

"Our decision to preempt this program was independent of any government interaction or influence," Sinclair said Friday. "Free speech provides broadcasters with the right to exercise judgment as to the content on their local stations." The company had said last week it would not bring Kimmel back unless he explicitly apologized to Kirk's family, notes the New York Times. Kimmel did not apologize, but he made clear he never intended to make light of the murder. As of Friday afternoon, Kimmel's show remained blocked on the roughly 30 ABC stations owned by Nexstar.