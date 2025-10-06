Jane Goodall Had Final Wish for Musk, Trump, Putin

In a candid final interview, legendary primatologist Jane Goodall shared some thoughts about powerful figures in the world—and they're not exactly warm and fuzzy. In the newly released Netflix special Famous Last Words , Goodall is asked whether there are people she doesn't like.

Goodall conducted the interview months before her death last week at age 91, with the understanding it would air only after her death. To be clear, she offered more upbeat sentiments, too, as when she was asked what message she would like to leave behind:

"I want to make sure that you all understand that each and every one of you has a role to play," she says. "You may not know it, you may not find it, but your life matters, and you are here for a reason. And I just hope that reason will become apparent as you live through your life. I want you to know that, whether or not you find that role that you're supposed to play, your life does matter, and that every single day you live, you make a difference in the world. And you get to choose the difference that you make."