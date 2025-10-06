Celebrity | Jane Goodall Jane Goodall Had Final Wish for Musk, Trump, Putin It involves a spaceship to Mars By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Oct 6, 2025 1:59 PM CDT Copied Primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall delivers the 50th George Gamow Memorial Lecture at the University of Colorado, Boulder, Colo., Oct. 1, 2015. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File) In a candid final interview, legendary primatologist Jane Goodall shared some thoughts about powerful figures in the world—and they're not exactly warm and fuzzy. In the newly released Netflix special Famous Last Words, Goodall is asked whether there are people she doesn't like. "Absolutely there are people that I don't like," she responds, per MovieMaker. "And I would like to put them on one of (Elon) Musk's spaceships and send them all off to the planet he's sure he's going to discover." Musk, then, would be on the ship? "Absolutely, he'd be the host," she says. "And you can imagine who I'd put on that spaceship … along with Musk would be Trump. And some of Trump's real supporters. And then I would put Putin in there. And I would put President Xi." She added: "I'd certainly put Netanyahu in there and his far-right government. Put them all on that spaceship and send them off." Goodall conducted the interview months before her death last week at age 91, with the understanding it would air only after her death. To be clear, she offered more upbeat sentiments, too, as when she was asked what message she would like to leave behind: "I want to make sure that you all understand that each and every one of you has a role to play," she says. "You may not know it, you may not find it, but your life matters, and you are here for a reason. And I just hope that reason will become apparent as you live through your life. I want you to know that, whether or not you find that role that you're supposed to play, your life does matter, and that every single day you live, you make a difference in the world. And you get to choose the difference that you make." Read These Next Noem, Pritzker clash after agents shoot woman in Chicago. NFL fans see same costly gaffe two weeks in a row. Trump deploys California Guard after losing in court. The Supreme Court delivered bad news to Ghislaine Maxwell. Report an error