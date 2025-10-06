North Dakota Tornado Was Nation's Strongest in 12 Years

A deadly tornado that tore across southeastern North Dakota this summer has been upgraded to an EF5 with winds topping 200mph, the strongest classification of tornado and the first on American soil in 12 years, meteorologists said Monday. The June 20 twister in Enderlin caused significant damage and killed three people. At its largest, the tornado was 1.05 miles wide and carved a path across the prairie for just over 12 miles, the AP reports.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks estimated the tornado's winds reached 210mph, according to the newly released analysis. The 1999 Bridge Creek-Moore tornado in Oklahoma holds the record of the strongest winds ever recorded at 321mph.