Kelce Brothers Joke About Taylor Swift's Homage

Taylor Swift has already addressed "Wood," a sexually tinged song off her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl—and now the man allegedly described in it is talking about it, too. That would be Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the pop star's fiancee, who appeared on Wednesday's edition of the New Heights podcast he does with brother Jason Kelce to dive in on his thoughts about the tune, per People . "Great song," is how Travis initially dubbed the track, which features such lyrics as "Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs" and "Girls, I don't need to catch the bouquet / To know a hard rock is on the way."

Swift, who recently told Jimmy Fallon that the song started out being about superstitions, also sings that her "curse" has been "broken by your magic wand," ostensibly speaking directly to her future husband. When Travis tried to deflect on the double entendres in the lyrics and told his sibling that perhaps Jason wasn't fully understanding the song, Jason called him out on it, noting the tune wasn't about Travis in general but about his "appendage. ... It's a very specific thing." The ex-Eagles center continued to press his brother, joking that if anyone were to describe his own manhood, it would be more Japanese maple than California redwood.

Jason Kelce agreed with his brother, however, that Swift's song was a "great" one, adding, "I think inserting wood innuendos is always childish enough for me that I can get on board with that." Another Kelce has also weighed in, per Page Six: Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife and Swift's soon-to-be sister-in-law. On her own Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie quipped that the song was a TMI one, and that she "probably" didn't need to know "that much detail" about Travis. She did praise her brother-in-law, however: "Good job, Trav! That's it! ... A thousand percent, yes." She joked that that was her way of showing "women supporting women."