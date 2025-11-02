Snack on Expired Food? Don't With These 6 Items

Some of us (not naming names) have reached into the back of our fridges out of ravenous desperation and consumed items of unknown provenance, perhaps a little—or a lot—past their expiration dates, and in many cases, it's no harm, no foul. But according to doctors who spoke to Real Simple, there are some food items that absolutely shouldn't pass your lips if their expiration, or "use by" dates, have passed. You can, however, usually eat nonperishables that are somewhat past their "sell by" date, a metric used by supermarkets simply to keep items as fresh as possible on store shelves. The six prime offenders to steer clear of once that expiration date stamped on its packaging has come and gone: