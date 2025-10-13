Sandy Alomar Was an All-Star and Father to Two More

Sandy Alomar, a longtime Major League Baseball player, coach, mentor, and father of two stars—one of them a Hall of Famer—has died. He was 81 and died in Puerto Rico, Cleveland.com reports. The speedy infielder played for six teams from 1964 to 1978, making the American League All-Star team as an Angel in 1970. In a statement, the players association said Alomar is remembered for "his achievements on the field, his lifelong commitment to the game, and a proud family legacy that was represented with distinction by his sons Sandy Jr. and Roberto."

Known for his consistency, Alomar appeared in 648 consecutive games between 1969 and 1973 until a leg injury ended his streak. His longest stint was with the Angels, where the 1971 season saw him reach career highs in hits, RBIs, and stolen bases. For his career,Alomar batted .245 with 13 home runs and 282 RBIs in 1,481 regular-season games. Born in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Alomar signed with the Milwaukee Braves as a teenager. He came from a baseball family, with three brothers also playing professionally. He played in the 1976 World Series as a Yankee, per the Athletic.

After his playing days, Alomar moved into coaching and managing, working with the Puerto Rican national team and several MLB organizations, including the Padres, Cubs, Rockies, and Mets. He was on the Padres' coaching staff when both of his sons, Sandy Jr. and Roberto, now a member of the Hall of Fame, made their major league debuts. The two both started the 1992 All-Star Game.