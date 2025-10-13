Seaquarium Hosts Last Visitors After Years of Accusations

After seven decades as a Miami institution, the Seaquarium closed its gates for good on Sunday, drawing crowds keen to relive childhood memories—and perhaps catch one last glimpse of its famous penguins. Visitors watched Daisy, Blueberry, and Tinker waddle outside as nostalgia mixed with farewells. For many, like Sue and Mark Chatlos, the closure marked the end of a family tradition spanning generations. Outside, the New York Times reports, not everyone was mourning.

For animal rights advocates, the Seaquarium's final day was the culmination of years of protest and cause for celebration. The death of Lolita—an orca who performed under the stage name Tokitae until her death in 2023—had galvanized calls for change. "Today is another nail in the coffin in the animal prison industry," said longtime protester Susan Hargreaves. As visitors arrived Sunday, protesters urged them not to spend any more money there, per the Miami Herald.

Karen Slusser teared up as she discussed making her last visit and past ones that included seeing splashing killer whales drench the show audience and nurse sharks and manatees being fed. "I was like, we've got to do it. We've got to do it one last time," she said. Opened in 1955, the Seaquarium was a mainstay long before SeaWorld emerged in Orlando. Flipper, the TV show about a dolphin, filmed there in the '60s, helped cement its reputation. But the park's fortunes faded in the face of complaints about animal welfare.

Federal inspectors cited issues like dolphins being underfed to ensure they performed; Miami-Dade County eventually ended the lease, pointing to neglected habitats and staffing shortages, per the Times. The Dolphin Company, which owns the park, filed for bankruptcy in March. Now, a Miami developer is eyeing the 36-acre waterfront site for a $22.5 million overhaul—promising a public bay walk, restaurants, and perhaps an aquarium without marine mammals.