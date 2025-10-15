Sean Combs' Post-Prison Reality Becomes Clearer

Sean "Diddy" Combs is still waiting to hear whether his request to serve his 50-month sentence at New Jersey's low-security federal prison Fort Dix will be granted. But what life will look like after prison became more clear on Wednesday via a seven-page court filing that details his post-release conditions. NBC News reports Combs' five years of supervised release will consist of regular meetings with his probation officer and participation in mental health and domestic violence programs. He must submit to a drug test within 15 days of release, followed by two additional tests at unspecified intervals.