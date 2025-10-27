NFL Star Dies at 41, Days After Kidney Plea

Nick Mangold, the longtime anchor of the New York Jets offensive line, died Saturday at age 41, just days after publicly seeking a kidney donor due to complications from chronic kidney disease, People reports. His health struggles, rooted in a genetic condition diagnosed in 2006, had recently forced him onto dialysis. Famously tough, Mangold played five full years before ever missing a game, ESPN reports. He ultimately only missed four games total during his first 10 seasons, though a foot injury took him out for eight games in his final season.

"Nick was more than a legendary center," Jets Chairman Woody Johnson said in a statement from the team announcing Mangold's death. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football." Johnson also praised Mangold's wit and loyalty, describing him as a cherished figure within the Jets community.

Mangold, originally from Ohio, was drafted 29th overall by the Jets in 2006 and spent his entire 11-season NFL career with the team. He played 171 games, earned seven Pro Bowl selections, and was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor in 2022. At the time of his death, he was under consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

story continues below

In a message shared earlier this month, Mangold revealed that his family members were not able to donate a kidney, prompting him to appeal to fans and the broader community for help. He expressed gratitude for the support from friends, family, and fans. Mangold is survived by his wife Jenny and their four children; Us Weekly rounds up family photos. The Jets organization extended condolences to his family and emphasized that Mangold "will forever be a Jet."