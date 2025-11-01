It's 'Fall Back' Time. That's Not Great News for Your Body

Plan on a glorious extra hour of sleep as most of America "falls back" into standard time. But make sure to get outside for some morning sun, too—it'll help your body clock reset faster, the AP reports. Daylight saving time ends at 2am local time Sunday, which means you should set your clock back an hour before you go to bed. Standard time will last until March 8 when we will again "spring forward" with the return of daylight saving time. There's a lot of grumbling about the twice-a-year time changes. The spring switch tends to be harder, losing that hour of sleep we allegedly recover in the fall. But many people also mourn fall's end of daylight saving time, when days already are getting shorter and moving the clocks can mean less daylight after school or work for exercise or outdoor fun.