Trump to SCOTUS: Let Me Fire Copyright Chief

The Trump administration on Monday asked the Supreme Court to allow it to fire the director of the US Copyright Office. The administration's newest emergency appeal to the high court was filed a month and a half after a federal appeals court in Washington held that the official, Shira Perlmutter, could not be unilaterally fired, the AP reports. Nearly four weeks ago, the full US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit refused to reconsider that ruling.

The case is the latest that relates to Trump's authority to install his own people at the head of federal agencies. The Supreme Court has largely allowed Trump to fire officials, even as court challenges proceed. But this case concerns an office that is within the Library of Congress. Perlmutter is the register of copyrights and also advises Congress on copyright issues.