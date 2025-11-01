Mormons' Sacred Undergarments Get an Upgrade

It comes in the form of a more breathable sleeveless version
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 1, 2025 2:10 PM CDT
Things Just Got a Lot More Comfy for Mormons
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shop for new sleeveless sacred garments in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.   (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

Sleeveless versions of the sacred undergarments worn by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints flew off the shelves on their first day available in the US, marking a momentous occasion for many women in the faith who say they no longer need to trade comfort to feel close to God. Social media was abuzz with pictures of long lines of mostly women waiting for their chance to get inside specialty clothing stores to try on the new items on Tuesday, per the AP. Enthusiasm for the new garments, worn under modest street clothes, isn't just about all the outfits they can more easily wear over a tank top—the intro of more breathable fabrics and styles for the typically two-piece white garments is key, especially for those who struggle to wear them for medical reasons or who live in warmer climates.

  • Though they've drawn ridicule from outsiders, the garments, worn by men and women alike, are comparable to other faiths' holy vestments. They remind temple-going Latter-day Saints that they made covenants of obedience, sacrifice, sexual purity, and consecration, says Kathleen Flake, a former professor of Mormon studies at the University of Virginia.
  • Flake says the new garments, which cost about $4 to $5 apiece, were designed by a group including both men and women within the church who conferred with major lingerie manufacturers to come up with these styles over the last two years or so. "They have tried to make underwear for the world, essentially," Flake says. "The goal here was to ensure that people are comfortable as they fulfill this aspect of their religion."

  • Flake says the church has made a number of stylistic changes to temple garments over the years, as the way people dress changes. This latest shift has been a long time coming, as the faith is now global and must cater to everyone who practices it, she says. It's also why the garments were first introduced in other parts of the world where it was a more practical necessity, including in hotter climates and where women typically wear dresses.
  • Men are on board with the new garments, too. Daniel Walker rushed to buy them before leaving for missionary training. He hopes the new tank top style will be more comfortable in warmer months while serving his mission in California. He said a friend who served a mission in Africa was able to get the sleeveless garments there before they were available in the US and encouraged Walker to buy them as soon as they hit the shelves stateside. More here.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X