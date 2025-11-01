Mormons' Sacred Undergarments Get an Upgrade

Sleeveless versions of the sacred undergarments worn by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints flew off the shelves on their first day available in the US, marking a momentous occasion for many women in the faith who say they no longer need to trade comfort to feel close to God. Social media was abuzz with pictures of long lines of mostly women waiting for their chance to get inside specialty clothing stores to try on the new items on Tuesday, per the AP. Enthusiasm for the new garments, worn under modest street clothes, isn't just about all the outfits they can more easily wear over a tank top—the intro of more breathable fabrics and styles for the typically two-piece white garments is key, especially for those who struggle to wear them for medical reasons or who live in warmer climates.