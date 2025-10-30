When Halloween Decorations Start Scaring the Neighbors

As Halloween spending soars, so, too, does the gore factor in America's front yards. What was once a holiday dominated by pumpkins and friendly ghosts has, according to the New York Times , escalated into a full-blown fright fest—complete with dismembered limbs and blood-spattered zombies. Now, some parents are wondering if things have gotten out of hand. Melanie Parker tells the paper she brought her toddler to see a famous Halloween display in Brooklyn, only to be greeted by "a ton of blood" and animatronic wounded bodies. Parker says her little one was both "riveted and disturbed."

Retailers, for their part, appear to be happy to deliver more and more of the fright. Home Depot's 12-foot "Skelly" skeleton is now a Halloween staple, and the retailer is releasing creepier products every year, thanks to consumer demand. The big-box store's Aubrey Horowitz explains that Home Depot strives "to offer a balance" of scary and silly, "since everyone's definition of scary is different."

The trend is fueled not just by updated technology and mass production, but by a shift toward making Halloween an adult holiday, as well as a children's celebration. Experts say another reason for an uptick in the holiday's most macabre makings may be because so many of us have become desensitized to shocking imagery on TV, in film, and on social media, making it increasingly harder to get a rush from viewing more innocuous displays, per Today.

The National Retail Federation expects $4.2 billion to be spent on Halloween decorations this year, up from $1.6 billion in 2019, per the Times. Freedom Forum, meanwhile, approaches the scary-display dilemma from another angle: whether they're protected as free speech under the First Amendment.