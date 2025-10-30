Rosie: 'Prayers Welcomed' as Daughter Faces Prison

One of Rosie O'Donnell's children is going to prison, and the celeb is asking fans for support. O'Donnell posted a childhood photo of Chelsea, now 28, and herself to Instagram:

Chelsea, who was adopted by O'Donnell in 1997 as a baby, has struggled with addiction and legal issues for years, including felony charges related to child neglect (Chelsea has four children of her own) and drug possession in Wisconsin, per People. Her probation was revoked following three arrests last year, and she was sentenced to prison earlier this month after violating her probation. It was not immediately clear how long she has to serve. Chelsea's troubles have made headlines before, including a high-profile incident in 2015 when she went missing at age 17 before being found safe.

O'Donnell's post drew supportive comments from celebrities including Ricki Lake and Gloria Estefan. The celeb has been living in Ireland since the reelection of President Trump, who is threatening to revoke her citizenship.