Senate Votes to Repeal 'Liberation Day' Tariffs

The Senate has voted to roll back President Trump's sweeping "Liberation Day" tariffs, with four Republicans joining Democrats to approve a resolution aimed at ending the global trade measures. The bipartisan move, led by GOP Sen. Rand Paul, saw fellow Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski break ranks with most of their party, the Hill reports. The resolution, which passed in a 51-47 vote, targets the national emergency Trump declared on April 2 to justify the tariffs, which hit longtime allies including the EU, Japan, and South Korea with steeper rates. It declares that the emergency declaration would be "terminated" the day it was issued.

The proposal was defeated 50-49 in an April vote, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie. The Senate's latest vote succeeded once McConnell and Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who missed the previous vote, were present, tipping the balance. House Republicans, however, have created a rule blocking tariff resolutions from floor votes, the Guardian reports, and Trump would be certain to veto the measure even if it did somehow make it through the House. Supporters of the resolution argue that the tariffs are squeezing American families and driving up prices, with Sen. Ron Wyden citing rising monthly expenses for three-quarters of US households.

McConnell echoed those concerns, warning that tariffs make building and buying in America more costly. The Senate also recently voted to end tariffs on Canada and Brazil, with the same Republicans in support, but those measures face the same grim prospects in the House. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said the resolution is likely to at least grab Trump's attention. "I did learn in the first Trump term that the president is responsive to things like this," he said, per the Guardian. "When he sees Republicans starting to vote against his policies, even in small numbers, that makes an impression on him and can often cause him to alter his behavior."