Trump Got Back in Time for White House Halloween

He says line was 'almost as long as the ballroom'
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Oct 31, 2025 7:42 AM CDT
Trump Got Back in Time for White House Halloween
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump hand out candy and greet a family dressed as employees of a McDonald's Drive-Thru during a Halloween event on the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Trump hosted hundreds of costumed guests—from superheroes to dinosaurs and even a few children dressed as the first couple—as part of Thursday night's Halloween celebration at the White House. Trump, who returned from his Asia trip hours earlier, emerged on the South Lawn with first lady Melania Trump as evening was starting to fall to an orchestral version of Michael Jackson's "Thriller," the AP reports. Neither was in costume.

  • The couple handed out full-sized Hershey bars and Twizzlers in boxes with the presidential seal to a line of children and their parents that stretched down the driveway. Temporary walls obscured the view of the construction of Trump's new White House ballroom—which has led to the demolition of the East Wing—though a parked bulldozer could still be seen hulking on the other side. "It's a long line," Trump said. "It's almost as big as the ballroom."

  • Among the children attending the Halloween party were those of members of the military and White House staffers. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, came with her young son dressed as a pumpkin. Katie Miller, a former Trump administration aide, was dressed as a skeleton, while her husband, Stephen, Trump's deputy White House chief of staff, wore only a business suit.
  • Some children were shy or skittish about talking with the Trumps, but the president said something inaudible to a child whose costume consisted of sitting with his pants down on an inflatable toilet stenciled with "Wide Load" on the back.
  • Presidents have celebrated Halloween at the White House for decades and some first couples have worn costumes for the occasion, the New York Times reports. Michelle Obama was a leopard in 2009 and in 1993, Bill and Hillary Clinton dressed up as an earlier first couple: James Madison and his wife, Dolley.
  • Trump's tariffs on Chinese imports have reduced inventory and raised prices for Halloween costumes for American importers, retailers, and shoppers. Still, the White House exterior featured dozens of decorations resembling large autumn leaves and fall flowers like orange and red mums. The stairs leading to its balcony were crowded with carved pumpkins.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X