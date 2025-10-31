Trump Got Back in Time for White House Halloween

President Trump hosted hundreds of costumed guests—from superheroes to dinosaurs and even a few children dressed as the first couple—as part of Thursday night's Halloween celebration at the White House. Trump, who returned from his Asia trip hours earlier, emerged on the South Lawn with first lady Melania Trump as evening was starting to fall to an orchestral version of Michael Jackson's "Thriller," the AP reports. Neither was in costume.

The couple handed out full-sized Hershey bars and Twizzlers in boxes with the presidential seal to a line of children and their parents that stretched down the driveway. Temporary walls obscured the view of the construction of Trump's new White House ballroom—which has led to the demolition of the East Wing—though a parked bulldozer could still be seen hulking on the other side. "It's a long line," Trump said. "It's almost as big as the ballroom."