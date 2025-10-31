No Applesauce for Diddy's Cheeseburgers at New Prison

Sean "Diddy" Combs has officially begun serving his prison sentence at Fort Dix, a low-security federal facility in New Jersey. The music mogul, 55, convicted on two counts related to transporting individuals for prostitution, was moved on Thursday from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he'd been held since his September 2024 arrest, reports CNN . Combs specifically requested Fort Dix to be nearer to family and to access the prison's drug treatment program. Sources tell ABC News that Combs will be housed in the special drug-treatment unit, not among the prison's general population.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months, but with credit for the 13 months he's already spent in custody—and potential additional credit for participating in drug treatment—his release is currently projected for May 2028. His legal team is actively appealing both the conviction and the sentence, pushing for an expedited review by a federal appeals court. Meanwhile, President Trump has confirmed that Combs requested a presidential pardon, though no decision has been announced.

Fort Dix has previously housed other high-profile inmates, including reality-TV personality Joe Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. As Combs settles in, he'll have access to commissary items like rice cakes and Pop-Tarts, though, notably, the list doesn't include applesauce—a reported favorite of his as a topping for cheeseburgers. The AP notes that prison isn't the only thing on the immediate horizon for Diddy—he also has a slew of pending lawsuits against him.