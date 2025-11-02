A New Super-Rich 'Club' Has Only 6 Members

The $100 billion club of ultrarich elites is starting to look a little less elite. Business Insider suggests the new benchmark should be $200 billion. Currently, 18 people are in the $100 billion club, but only six in the $200 billion club, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index . The six are Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin. A seventh, Bernaud Arnaut, is knocking on the door with $194 billon. Musk is far ahead of the others at $457 billion, with Ellison next at $317 billion.

For context, each of the top six billionaires is now wealthier than household-name corporations like PepsiCo, Uber, Disney, and Intel, each valued around $200 billion. The rapid expansion of the $200 billion club is largely credited to the boom in artificial intelligence, which has sent the stock prices of major tech companies soaring. As a result, the group has collectively gained $330 billion in wealth this year alone, with the fortune of Oracle co-founder Ellison jumping by $124 billion. At the start of the year, only Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg were in the club.