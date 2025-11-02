Dodgers Are Repeat Champs After Incredible Game 7

Will Smith wins it in the 11th with a home run
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 1, 2025 11:31 PM CDT
Dodgers Win World Series on Late Dramatic Homers
Los Angeles Dodgers' Miguel Rojas celebrates after hitting a solo home run to tie the game against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in Game 7 of baseball's World Series in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.   (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

A new baseball dynasty? Will Smith homered in the 11th inning after Miguel Rojas connected for a tying drive in the ninth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in Game 7 Saturday night to become the first team in a quarter-century to win consecutive World Series titles, per the AP.

  • Los Angeles overcame 3-0 and 4-2 deficits and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to become the first repeat champion since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees, and the first from the National League since the 1975 and '76 Cincinnati Reds.

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who threw 96 pitches in the Dodgers' win on Friday, escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and pitched 2 2/3 innings for his third win of the Series.
  • The Blue Jays nearly tied it in the bottom of the 11th: Yamamoto gave up a leadoff double in the 11th to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was sacrificed to third. Addison Barger walked and Alejandro Kirk grounded to shortstop Mookie Betts, who started a title-winning 6-4-3 double play.
  • Earlier in the game, Bo Bichette put Toronto ahead in the third with a three-run homer off two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who was pitching on three days' rest after taking the loss in Game 3.
  • With their ninth title and third in six years, the Dodgers made an argument for their 2020s teams to be considered a dynasty. Dave Roberts, their manager since 2016, boosted the probability he will gain induction to the Hall of Fame.

