The Man Who Gave Us the Frozen Burrito Dead at 88

Duane Roberts, the entrepreneur credited with inventing the frozen burrito, has died at 88, TMZ reports. His wife, Kelly J. Roberts, said he died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday night, just days before his 89th birthday, with family and their three dogs by his side. In a statement, she described Roberts as "a visionary entrepreneur, devoted husband, and a man whose heart and generosity forever shaped our family and community."

Roberts was a US military veteran whose impact reached beyond the grocery aisle—he was known for his philanthropy and as a developer, most notably for restoring the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, California. As the Press-Enterprise reports, his father was a meat wholesaler who sold meat to restaurants including the very first McDonald's, and in 1956, Duane Roberts created a beef-and-bean burrito that could be frozen and deep fried—a move that helped reshape American grocery freezers and quick meals, and also became a business worth millions for Roberts, who ultimately sold it in 1980.

His charitable efforts included support for animal welfare, education, veterans, and the arts; a lifelong Republican, he was a big donor to candidates including President Trump. Roberts was stepfather to Doug and Casey Reinhardt, both of whom appeared on MTV's The Hills.