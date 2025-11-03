'Declining Fast,' Scott Adams Gets a Hand From Trump

President Trump has publicly offered assistance to Scott Adams, the creator of the "Dilbert" comic strip, who is battling advanced prostate cancer . Adams, who has supported Trump in the past, took to X on Sunday to explain that his healthcare provider, Kaiser of Northern California, approved him for Pluvicto, a drug newly approved by the FDA, but failed to schedule the necessary IV infusion. "I can't seem to fix that," Adams wrote, saying he needed Trump's help to get the treatment scheduled, ideally on Monday, per CNN .

Trump responded simply, posting "on it." Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy also chimed in, saying, "The President wants to help." Adams announced in May that he'd been diagnosed with an aggressive prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. He initially said he expected to die over the summer. In Sunday's post, he said he was "declining fast" and that Pluvicto was "not a cure, but it does give good results to many people." He added Trump had privately "offered to help me if I needed it. I need it."