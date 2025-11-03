World  | 
Nepal

Nepal Avalanche Kills 7

Five foreign climbers and two guides are killed on Mount Yalung Ri
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 3, 2025 9:17 AM CST
Nepal Avalanche Kills 7
A 2015 file photo of a helicopter preparing to rescue people at Everest Base Camp, Nepal, after a large avalanche.   (Elia Saikaly/Courtesyof 6summitschallenge.com via AP)

An avalanche swept through a camp on Mount Yalung Ri in Nepal on Monday and killed five foreign climbers and two Nepali guides, officials said. Five other people were hurt at the base camp, located at 16,070 feet. The nationalities and identities of the foreign climbers were yet to be confirmed, reports the AP. Weather has been deteriorating since last week in Nepal, with snowstorms reported on the mountains. Rescuers were reaching the site on foot after a rescue helicopter was forced to turn back.

Mount Yalung Ri is an 18,370-foot peak, well short of Mount Everest's 29,032 feet. It is considered a mountain for beginners with no previous experience in climbing high mountains. Nepal is home to eight of the world's 14 tallest mountains, and spring is the most popular climbing season, when weather is favorable on those tall peaks. However, hundreds of foreign climbers come to climb smaller peaks during the autumn months between the rainy monsoon months and winter.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X