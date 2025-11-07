White House Asks Court to Halt Full SNAP Payments

The SNAP fight continues: The Trump administration asked a federal appeals court Friday to block a judge's order that it distribute November's full monthly food benefits amid the government shutdown. In its court filing, the administration contended that Thursday's directive to fund full SNAP benefits runs afoul of the US Constitution, per the AP . "This unprecedented injunction makes a mockery of the separation of powers. Courts hold neither the power to appropriate nor the power to spend," the Department of Justice wrote in its request to the court.

On Thursday, US District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. had given Trump's administration until Friday to make the payments through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. But the White House has asked the appeals court to suspend any court orders requiring it to spend more money than is available in a contingency fund. The court wrangling prolonged weeks of uncertainty for the food program that serves about 1 in 8 Americans, mostly with lower incomes.

Thursday's federal court order came in a lawsuit from cities and nonprofits challenging the Trump administration's decision to cover only 65% of the maximum monthly benefit, a decision that could have left some recipients getting nothing for this month. McConnell was one of two judges who ruled last week that the administration could not skip November's benefits entirely because of the federal shutdown.