Thune Rejects Schumer's Plan to Extend Credits, End Shutdown

Senate Republicans have dismissed an offer from Democratic leaders to end the government shutdown, calling the proposal to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies for one year a "nonstarter." The plan, presented by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, included a short-term funding bill, a bundle of three appropriations bills, and the extension of ACA tax credits. GOP senators, including Lindsey Graham and Majority Leader John Thune, criticized the proposal as insufficient and untimely, saying they are unwilling to negotiate on health care until the government is reopened, the Hill reports.

Graham argued that the existing program is too costly and benefits large insurance companies, while Thune noted the proposal also fails to include Hyde Amendment protections on abortion funding. Republicans contended that Democrats are feeling political pressure after recent Democratic electoral victories and suggested the ACA extension is a central Democratic demand meant to appeal to their base. House Republicans echoed the Senate's rejection, with members of the Republican Study Committee and the Freedom Caucus both labeling the proposal unacceptable. Speaker Mike Johnson has declined to commit to allowing a House vote on any measure extending the ACA subsidies. House Democrats generally supported the offer, viewing it as a viable compromise to fulfill campaign promises and break the impasse.

The proposal was significantly scaled back from earlier Democratic plans, per the New York Times. It followed the collapse of bipartisan negotiations that had explored a stopgap funding bill with a delayed vote on ACA subsidies. The next step is unclear, per the AP. Thune has suggested a weekend Senate session was possible. President Trump called on senators to stay in town until they reach a deal.