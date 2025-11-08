Diddy Vowed to Stay Sober. About That....

Sean "Diddy" Combs was reportedly caught with homemade booze at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey earlier this week. Sources tell TMZ the concoction—apparently made from Fanta, apples, and sugar—is a common prison brew that inmates allow to ferment for a couple of weeks before drinking. After the discovery, officials initially considered moving the music mogul to a different unit, but they ultimately decided to let him stay where he is. Prison reps, however, are denying it; one official told TMZ they had "no information about the incident."

"Mr. Combs is in his first week at FCI Fort Dix and is focused on adjusting, working on himself, and doing better each day," his rep told Page Six on Friday. Combs, 56, is serving a four-year, two-month sentence after being convicted in July on two counts related to prostitution, per Us Weekly. He was acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges. The rapper, who has insisted he's innocent, had previously told a court that he was sober for the first time in 25 years and described his incarceration as a "spiritual reset."

In a letter to the judge before sentencing, Combs apologized for his past actions and vowed to remain drug-free and nonviolent. Combs was transferred from a Brooklyn detention center to Fort Dix late last month. According to legal experts, the move marked a significant improvement in his conditions, as the facility is a dormitory-style camp with few security restrictions and little violence. Combs could be released as early as May 2028, though good behavior or program completions might shorten his time.