Cops: Shots Were Fired at Federal Agents in Chicago

Chicago police officers responded to a call of gunshots fired at federal agents Saturday amid immigration enforcement operations that drew residents to protest in the streets, per the AP .There were no reports of anyone being hit by gunfire, according to police, and the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that the shots were fired by a man in a black Jeep who was targeting the agents. The suspect and the vehicle have not been located, according to DHS.

Tensions are high as federal enforcement has grown increasingly aggressive some two months into an immigration operation in Chicago dubbed Operation Midway Blitz. Some residents have protested, at times following and confronting heavily armed agents. A federal judge issued an extensive injunction this week restricting agents' use of force after saying a top Border Patrol official repeatedly lied about threats posed by protesters.

Saturday's Border Patrol operation in Little Village, a largely Mexican neighborhood, attracted protesters who blew whistles, honked car horns, and yelled at agents to leave. Some confronted police officers they viewed as helping the federal agents. One officer suffered minor injuries when he was accidentally struck by a woman driving an SUV, reports WGN. One police vehicle had its taillight smashed and windshield damaged. DHS said some protesters threw a paint can and bricks at agents' vehicles. (A border agent who shot a woman in Chicago reportedly boasted about it.)