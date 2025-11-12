Newly Released Epstein Emails Mention Trump by Name

The Democrats on Wednesday released new emails from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, and two mention President Trump by name. Politico reports the documents were shared by Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee as part of the committee's ongoing investigation into Epstein. ABC News reports three email exchanges were made public. They are:

What ABC News describes as a "typo-riddled" email from 2011 in which Epstein wrote to Maxwell, "I want you to realize that that dog that hasn't barked is trump. "[Victim] spent hours at my house with him ,, he has never once been mentioned." Politico interprets that as an apparent reference to Trump's silence about Epstein's activities. The victim's name was redacted. "I have been thinking about that ... " Maxwell wrote in response.

A December 2015 exchange, during Trump's campaign, that began with Wolff writing, "I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you--either on air or in scrum afterwards." Epstein asked in response, "If we were to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?" Wolff said in reply, "I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt. Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he'll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime."

Politico adds there has been no evidence presented that indicates Trump took part in Epstein's trafficking operation. The White House has yet to comment on the emails.

Elsewhere on the Epstein front, the AP reports that with the House finally returning on Wednesday, Democrat Adelita Grijalva is set to be sworn in at 4pm ET, some seven weeks after she won a special election in Arizona. She'll then be able to provide the final necessary signature on a discharge petition to force a vote on a House bill that would compel the Department of Justice to make public the government's full investigative files on Epstein. Voting on the Epstein bill would like take place in early December.