Abbott Signs Map Trump Wants Into Law

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday signed into law a new congressional voting map designed to help Republicans gain more seats in the 2026 midterm elections, delivering a win for President Trump—an effort to satisfy the president that a state Democratic leader called "pathetic." Because the Supreme Court has blessed purely partisan gerrymandering, the only way opponents can stop the new Texas map would be by arguing in court that it violates the Voting Rights Act requirement to keep minority communities together to allow them to be represented by the candidate of their choice, the AP reports.

"Texas is now more red in the United States Congress," Abbott said in a video he posted on X of the signing. The map, drafted in rare mid-decade redistricting to try to hold onto a slim GOP majority in the US House, prompted fierce protests from Democrats and sparked a gerrymandering tug-of-war for voters in states across the country. Before Texas lawmakers passed their new map, California passed a bill to seek voter approval of new Democratic-leaning districts to counter any Republican gains in Texas. The incumbent president's party usually loses congressional seats in the midterm election. On a national level, the makeup of existing districts has Democrats within three seats of a majority.

Texas Democrats have vowed to challenge the new map in court. They delayed a vote by two weeks by leaving Texas on Aug. 3 in protest and to rally support nationally. Upon their return, they were assigned round-the-clock police monitoring to ensure they showed up for debate. But the large Republican majority in the Texas Legislature made its ultimate passage all but inevitable. The head of Texas' Democratic Party criticized Abbott, saying the governor and Republicans "effectively surrendered Texas to Washington" with the new map. "They love to boast about how 'Texas Tough' they are, but when Donald Trump made one call, they bent over backwards to prioritize his politics over Texans," state Democratic Party Chairman Kendall Scudder said in a statement. "Honestly, it's pathetic."