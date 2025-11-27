Richard Branson Describes Lead-Up to Wife's Death

"Fate has a strange way of working. As many already know, I'd come off my bike in India and hurt my shoulder. Joan was recovering from her own back injury in hospital in England. In the way life sometimes surprises you, I found myself moved to a room just down the corridor from her. We laughed together about how typical it was of us to end up on the same floor, like love-struck teenagers delighted to find each other again."

"We had a lovely lunch that day. She was in positive spirits and getting stronger. She smiled at me, that radiant smile that lit up her whole face, the same smile I fell in love with the very first moment I saw her, half a century ago. Then suddenly, she was gone, quickly and painlessly. And thankfully, I was right by her side. It brings us all great comfort to know we were together."

He goes on to share highlights from her final year, which included celebrations for her 80th birthday and son Sam's 40th (the couple also have a daughter, Holly). He continued, "Life will never be the same without her. But we have fifty incredible years of memories - years filled with tears and laughter, kindness, and a love that shaped our family more than words could ever capture. It was a relationship that worked. We just had lots of laughs. We were very lucky. ... Joan was my everything, the shining star around which our family's universe has always orbited. That light is not gone; it's just taken on a new shape. It will guide us forward. And we will carry her with us, always."