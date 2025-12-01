Mangione Watches Video of CEO's Killing in Hearing

Luigi Mangione watched stoically in court on Monday as prosecutors played surveillance videos showing the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a New York City sidewalk last year and Mangione's arrest five days later at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania. The videos, including footage from the restaurant previously unseen by the press or the public, kicked off a hearing on Mangione's attempt to bar certain evidence from his state murder trial, including the gun prosecutors say matches the one used in the Dec. 4, 2024, attack, the AP reports. Thompson was killed as he walked to a Manhattan hotel for his company's annual investor conference.

Mangione, 27, pressed a finger to his lips and a thumb to his chin as he watched footage of two police officers approaching him as he ate breakfast at the McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 230 miles west of Manhattan. In court, he gripped a pen in his right hand, making a fist at times, as prosecutors played a 911 call from a McDonald's manager relaying concerns from customers that Mangione looked like the suspect in Thompson's killing. The manager said that she searched online for photos of the fugitive and that she could only see Mangione's eyebrows because he was wearing a beanie and a medical face mask.

Among the evidence Mangione's defense team wants excluded are the 9mm handgun and a notebook in which prosecutors say he described his intent to "wack" a health insurance executive. Both were found in a backpack Mangione had with him when arrested. Mangione, the Ivy League-educated scion of a wealthy Maryland family, has pleaded not guilty to state and federal murder charges. Neither trial has been scheduled. The next hearing in the federal case is scheduled for Jan. 9. State terrorism charges were thrown out in September.