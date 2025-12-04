Americans Gave $4B on GivingTuesday 2025

More than 11M people volunteered on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 3, 2025 7:45 PM CST
Americans Gave $4B on GivingTuesday 2025
A person stocks their trolley with food from a One Love Community Fridge, Nov. 15, 2025, in Brooklyn, New York.   (AP Photo/Adam Gray)

Americans gave $4 billion to nonprofits on GivingTuesday in 2025, an increase from the $3.6 billion they gave in 2024, according to estimates from the nonprofit GivingTuesday. More people also volunteered their time on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving this year, which fell on Dec. 2 and has become a major fundraising day for nonprofits, the AP reports. This year, 11.1 million people in the US volunteered, up from, 9.2 million last year.

  • GivingTuesday started in 2012 as a hashtag and a project of the 92nd St Y in New York and has since become an independent nonprofit. The organization estimates how much was given and how many people volunteer using data from a wide variety of giving platforms, payment processors, and software applications that nonprofits use.

  • Woodrow Rosenbaum, the chief data officer for GivingTuesday, says both the number of people giving and the overall donation amount may have increased this year as people seek a sense of belonging and connection.
  • "Generosity is a really powerful way to get that," Rosenbaum tells the AP. "But I think mostly it's just that when people see need, they want to do something about it and GivingTuesday is an opportunity to do that in a moment of celebration as opposed to crisis."
  • There's also been an increase in the average donation over time, and Rosenbaum says people may be seeking additional ways to give. "Volunteering is a way that you can add to your impact without it costing you money," he says.
  • A significant portion of charitable giving to nonprofits happens at the end of the calendar year, and GivingTuesday is an informal kickoff to what nonprofits think of as the giving season. A combination of economic and political uncertainty has meant it is hard to predict how generous donors will be this year. Rosenbaum says that the generosity demonstrated on GivingTuesday this year is an extremely encouraging bellwether for how the rest of the giving season will go.

