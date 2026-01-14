Crane Crashes Onto Train in Thailand, Killing 22

A construction crane fell on a passenger train in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday, killing at least 22 people and injuring 64 others, officials said. The crane, which was being used to build an elevated highspeed railway, fell onto the moving train as it was traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province, causing the train to derail and catch fire, according to Nakhon Ratchasima province's Public Relations Department. The accident occurred in Nakhon Ratchasima, the AP reports. The department there announced the rise in the death toll.