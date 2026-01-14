Clintons Rebuff 'Invalid' Subpoenas for Epstein Probe

House Republicans are poised to escalate their clash with the Clintons over the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. The GOP-led House Oversight Committee plans to vote next week on holding both Bill and Hillary Clinton in criminal contempt of Congress after they refused to sit for depositions, Chair James Comer announced on Wednesday. The move follows Bill Clinton's no-show for a scheduled deposition on Tuesday and Hillary Clinton's absence from one set for Wednesday, per NBC News . Comer said the panel negotiated "in good faith" with the Clintons' attorneys for months and already rescheduled depositions once to accommodate the Clintons' attendance at a funeral, but he claimed their lawyers never offered new dates.

The committee subpoenaed both last year as part of its probe into Epstein. The Clintons, in a letter to Comer on Tuesday, flatly rejected the subpoenas as "legally invalid" and said they wouldn't comply. They added that Comer has accepted written statements on Epstein from other former officials, yet is trying to make them appear in person, per the AP. "Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles, and its people, no matter the consequences," they wrote, per NBC, adding, "For us, now is that time."

The Clintons' lawyers argued in a separate letter that the subpoenas lack a legitimate legislative purpose, seek irrelevant information, and intrude on separation of powers, calling them "invalid and legally unenforceable." The Clintons also predicted the contempt vote, saying Comer would insist "it is not our decision to make. But we have made it. Now you have to make yours." Speaker Mike Johnson has already suggested their refusal would amount to contempt. "I think the people are owed answers," he said Tuesday, per the Hill.

Hillary Clinton's spokesperson has publicly questioned why the former secretary of state is involved at all, saying last month, per NBC: "We've been asking what the hell Hillary Clinton has to do with this." She hasn't been accused of wrongdoing related to Epstein, and her name hasn't appeared in the thousands of documents the Justice Department has released so far under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The first tranche did include multiple photos of Bill Clinton, who is also not accused of wrongdoing and says he cut ties with Epstein before the financier's 2006 sex-crime case. The Justice Department has told a court that more than 2 million Epstein-related files remain to be released, past a December statutory deadline.