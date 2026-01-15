Ford Worker Who Heckled Trump Halts Donations

Ford's most talked-about employee this week says he's had enough financial help. TJ Sabula, the Ford worker suspended after heckling President Trump , has asked GoFundMe to stop taking donations on two fundraisers set up in his name, reports the Detroit Free Press . The campaigns, verified by GoFundMe as legitimate, had pulled in about $810,000 in total. On one of the pages, a person identifying himself as Sabula thanked supporters, said the drive was closing, and urged donors to "look for other causes and organizations to support." The other page, which had been set up by a friend, posted a similar message.

Sabula has been suspended with pay while Ford investigates the incident, in which he allegedly shouted that Trump was a "pedophile protector" during the president's tour of Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant. In response, Trump flipped him the bird and mouthed the words, "F--- you." The clash has turned a six-second exchange on a factory floor into a political flashpoint. Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit called Sabula a "national hero" on Facebook and accused Trump of "protecting pedophiles," while former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the worker was "well within his rights" to speak his mind.

The UAW has vowed to ensure Sabula receives "full protection" under his union contract and said workers should never face "vulgar language or behavior" from anyone, "including the President of the United States." Ford executives have tried to keep the focus on the overall visit. Executive Chair Bill Ford called the moment "unfortunate" but stressed it was "six seconds out of an hour tour," adding that most employees were "great." Sabula told the Washington Post he had "no regrets whatsoever" about his heckling.