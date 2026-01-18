Oldest Player Ever Takes Court at Aussie Open

Venus Williams set a record just by starting her first-round match at the Australian Open, a testament to her endurance and longevity at the highest level of tennis. Up two service breaks at 4-0 in the third set Sunday, she was oh-so-close to underlining it with a victory, too. Olga Danilovic had other ideas, rallying to win six straight games and beat the 45-year-old, seven-time major winner 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4. Williams served for 14 1/2 minutes in the penultimate game, reports the AP, determined to stay in the match before she finally succumbed to a third break point. At 45, ranked No. 576 and playing on a wild-card entry, Williams became the oldest player to compete in singles at the Australian Open.