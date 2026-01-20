Months After Infant Botulism Outbreak, He's Still Fed by Tube

A Portland, Oregon, boy is struggling to recover from infant botulism after drinking contaminated ByHeart baby formula donated through a program that aims to help poor and homeless families, reports the AP . Ashaan Carter, now 10 months old, was hospitalized twice and remains on a feeding tube after contracting the dangerous infection that has sickened more than 50 babies across the US. His mother, Angel Carter, said she received a can of ByHeart formula from a case worker with the Oregon Department of Human Services in early November, days before a nationwide recall of the product.

Carter, who receives state food and housing assistance, said she had been exclusively breastfeeding her son, but her milk supply was waning. The case worker told the 27-year-old that the ByHeart formula "was closest to breast milk" and could help, she said. "It's been all downhill since then." Soon after consuming the ByHeart formula, Ashaan developed severe constipation and muscle weakness, becoming so limp that he couldn't move his head, Carter said. He was diagnosed with presumed infant botulism and treated with antibodies. After two weeks in the hospital, he was discharged without a feeding tube and his health rapidly declined, resulting in another hospitalization in December. He remains on a feeding tube while having to relearn how to crawl and talk.

State officials wouldn't comment on Carter's case, but they acknowledged that the agency received ByHeart formula from PDX Diaper Bank. That was one of nearly two dozen nonprofit groups nationwide who are part of ByHeart's "OpenHearted Initiative" that donated formula to "families in need," according to the company's website. Since June 2022, nearly 24,000 cans of formula have been distributed to groups that aid homeless and other vulnerable families, the company said. All the company's products have been recalled since production began in March 2022 because of potential contamination. ByHeart officials say they worked to ensure families were notified in a timely manner. No new cases of infant botulism tied to the outbreak have been reported since Dec. 17, according to the CDC.