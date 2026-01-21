SCOTUS Appears Likely to Strike Down Gun 'Vampire Rule'

The Supreme Court seemed likely to strike down Hawaii restrictions on carrying guns into stores Tuesday in the justices' latest firearm case since their landmark decision expanding Second Amendment rights. The Trump administration backed the challenge to the law barring guns in places like malls and hotels unless the property owner specifically allows them, the AP reports. It's sometimes referred to as a "vampire rule," for its permission requirement. Hawaii said the measure is aimed at ensuring private owners have the right to decide whether they want firearms on their property.

In a brief to the court, Hawaii Attorney General Anne E. Lopez described the law as an effort "to vindicate both the right to bear arms and property owners' undisputed right to choose whether to permit armed entry onto their property," the New York Times reports.