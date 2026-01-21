US | Supreme Court SCOTUS Appears Likely to Strike Down Gun 'Vampire Rule' Hawaii law requires people to seek permission before bringing guns into businesses By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jan 20, 2026 9:59 PM CST Copied The US Supreme Court is seen, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) The Supreme Court seemed likely to strike down Hawaii restrictions on carrying guns into stores Tuesday in the justices' latest firearm case since their landmark decision expanding Second Amendment rights. The Trump administration backed the challenge to the law barring guns in places like malls and hotels unless the property owner specifically allows them, the AP reports. It's sometimes referred to as a "vampire rule," for its permission requirement. Hawaii said the measure is aimed at ensuring private owners have the right to decide whether they want firearms on their property. In a brief to the court, Hawaii Attorney General Anne E. Lopez described the law as an effort "to vindicate both the right to bear arms and property owners' undisputed right to choose whether to permit armed entry onto their property," the New York Times reports. The conservative justices who form the court's majority seemed roundly skeptical of the state's argument, questioning whether Hawaii could make similar rules restricting First Amendment freedom of speech rights on private property. "You're just relegating the Second Amendment to second-class status," Justice Samuel Alito said. Very few people had concealed-carry permits to carry guns in Hawaii before the Supreme Court's 2022 ruling that found the Second Amendment generally gives people the right to have firearms in public. The state has granted thousands since then, attorney Neal Katyal said. If the court strikes the measure, Hawaii business owners could take their own steps to bar people from bringing in guns. The outcome won't affect other state restrictions on guns in places like parks, beaches, and restaurants that serve alcohol. The case came before the court after it was challenged by a gun-rights group and three people from Maui. A judge originally blocked it, but an appeals court allowed it to be enforced. The Supreme Court is expected to hand down a decision by late June. Read These Next All is not well in the Beckham family. An Indiana judge and his wife have been shot at their home. Sources say federal gun laws are headed for a big rollback. Swedish hit song to Milli Vanilli: Hold my beer. Report an error