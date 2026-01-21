Gunman Said 4 Words Before Shooting Judge, Wife

The gunman who shot an Indiana judge and his wife through the door of their Lafayette home on Sunday spoke four words before opening fire. According to police dispatch audio obtained by Fox News , the man knocked on the door, said, "We have your dog," and fired. Steven Meyer, a Tippecanoe Superior Court judge, was shot in the arm and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, was shot in the hip. They were both in stable condition on Monday. Police say the shooter is still at large. The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the case with county, state, and federal authorities, the Washington Post reports.

Police have not identified any suspects. Meyer, 66, has been a judge since 2014 and has dealt with several high-profile cases. In July, he sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for leaving his gun unattended, which led to his girlfriend's 5-year-old son fatally shooting his 1-year-old son, the Post reports. "I have great confidence in the Lafayette Police Department's investigation and want to thank all the agencies involved for their work," Kimberly Meyer said in a statement Monday. "We are also incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from the community; everyone has been so kind and compassionate. We would also like to thank the medical personnel who provided care and assistance to us following the incident."