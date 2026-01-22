In One Year, Huge Declines in Murder, Violent Crime

The US murder rate appears to have fallen to its lowest level in well over a century. A new analysis from the nonpartisan Council on Criminal Justice—based on incomplete FBI data, crime figures from 40 cities, and other sources—estimates the 2025 national homicide rate will be the lowest since at least 1900, owing to "the largest single-year percentage drop" on record. From 2024 to 2025, homicides fell 21%, gun assaults 22%, robberies 23%, and carjackings 43%. Compared with 2019, homicides were down 25%, gun assaults 13%, and carjackings 29%, per the New York Times. For the first time since the pandemic, all seven major categories of violent crime tracked fell below their pre-2020 levels. Drug offenses increased, though they, too, remained below 2019 levels.