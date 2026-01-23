US Says Withdrawal From WHO Is Complete

The US says it has finalized its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, one year after President Trump announced America was ending its 78-year-old commitment, federal officials said Thursday. But it's hardly a clean break, the AP reports. The US owes more than $130 million to the global health agency, according to WHO. And Trump administration officials acknowledge that they haven't finished working out some issues, such as lost access to data from other countries that could give America an early warning of a new pandemic. Experts say the US exit could cripple numerous global health initiatives, including the effort to eradicate polio, maternal and child health programs, and research to identify new viral threats.