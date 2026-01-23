Cops: Husband Fatally Shot Wife's Would-Be Kidnapper

A dog walk on New Year's Day ended in gunfire that authorities now say was justified self-defense. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says the trouble began when 36-year-old Nicholas Palomo allegedly tried to force a woman into his vehicle as she walked her dog in Bradenton, per FOX 13. The woman says she broke free and ran home, where she informed her husband what had happened. He went outside to confront Palomo, according to detectives. They say Palomo behaved aggressively and moved toward the husband, who then shot him once in the chest. Palomo died at the scene, per WWSB.