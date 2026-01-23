Cops: Husband Fatally Shot Wife's Would-Be Kidnapper

A dog walk on New Year's Day ended in gunfire that authorities now say was justified self-defense. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says the trouble began when 36-year-old Nicholas Palomo allegedly tried to force a woman into his vehicle as she walked her dog in Bradenton, per FOX 13. The woman says she broke free and ran home, where she informed her husband what had happened. He went outside to confront Palomo, according to detectives. They say Palomo behaved aggressively and moved toward the husband, who then shot him once in the chest. Palomo died at the scene, per WWSB.
The State Attorney's Office reviewed the case and ruled that the homeowner's actions were lawful; no charges have been filed. Deputies say Palomo had caused a disturbance at a nearby Circle K shortly before the encounter and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Investigators say he also had a prior violent record that included a kidnapping conviction, per WTSP. Investigators found no connection between Palomo and the couple and believe the incident was random. The husband's and wife's names were withheld under the state's Marsy's Law.