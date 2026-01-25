Sports  | 
NBA Postpones Game After Minneapolis Shooting

ICE-involved fatality occurred near where the Timberwolves play
Posted Jan 25, 2026 6:01 AM CST
Demonstrators protest outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minneapolis Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo/Caroline Brehman)

Saturday's violence in Minneapolis rippled into the NBA: The league postponed a game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors in the name of safety, reports the AP. The two teams will play Sunday instead. The league said the decision was made to "prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community" following another fatal shooting by a federal officer in the city. Alex Pretti, 37, was killed in a confrontation with officers on a street in a commercial district less than two miles from Target Center, the downtown arena where the Timberwolves play.

The Minnesota Twins, meanwhile, were holding their annual winter fan festival Saturday at Target Field, across the street from Target Center, and ended the event an hour early for the "expedited departure" of all guests. Two weeks ago, 37-year-old Renee Good was fatally shot in her car as she drove away from a group of officers following a confrontation. The Timberwolves held a moment of silence for Good before their game the following night.

