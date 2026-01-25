NBA Postpones Game After Minneapolis Shooting

Saturday's violence in Minneapolis rippled into the NBA: The league postponed a game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors in the name of safety, reports the AP. The two teams will play Sunday instead. The league said the decision was made to "prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community" following another fatal shooting by a federal officer in the city. Alex Pretti, 37, was killed in a confrontation with officers on a street in a commercial district less than two miles from Target Center, the downtown arena where the Timberwolves play.