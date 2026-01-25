Patriots Are Headed to Their 12th Super Bowl

Drake Maye ran for 68 yards and threw for 86 in sloppy, snowy conditions and scored New England's only touchdown on a 6-yard keeper, propelling the Patriots to their 12th Super Bowl with a 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the AP reports. Christian Gonzalez intercepted Jarrett Stidham, starting in place of an injured Bo Nix, at New England's 36 with 2:11 remaining and the Patriots (17-3) iced their first playoff win in Denver when Maye ran for 7 yards on third-and-5 from his 41. In Mike Vrabel's first season as coach, New England became the third team in the Super Bowl era to win a conference championship with 10 points or less. Buffalo beat Denver 10-7 in the 1991 AFC title game, and the Los Angeles beat Tampa Bay 9-0 in the 1979 NFC championship game.

"I'm just proud of this team," Maye said. "Don't have many words. Just thankful for this team. Love each and every one of them. It took everybody." The Broncos (15-4) finished one step shy of fulfilling Sean Payton's preseason prediction of a trip to Super Bowl 60. Both kickers missed two field goals in the frigid conditions with Denver's Wil Lutz and New England's Andy Borregales wide on long tries just before the snow came in at halftime. The Patriots fell behind 7-0, but had a key fourth-down stop near their own end zone to spark the comeback. Their victory was their 40th in the playoffs, breaking a tie with the San Francisco 49ers for the most in NFL history.

It was sunny at kickoff with a temperature of 26 degrees, but by halftime the snowflakes began falling and grounds crews had to use snowblowers to mark the hashmarks and yard lines by the fourth quarter, when it was 16 degrees. "What an atmosphere out here," Maye said. "Battle of the elements. Love this team. How about the defense? I love each and every one of them." The Patriots will break their own NFL record for most Super Bowl appearances.