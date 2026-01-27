Dozens Indicted in Nationwide ATM 'Jackpotting' Scheme

Federal prosecutors say a sophisticated crew tied to a violent Venezuelan gang turned ATMs across the US into cash dispensers on command. On Monday, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska announced charges against 31 additional people, for a total of 87 defendants accused in a nationwide ATM "jackpotting" scheme linked to Tren de Aragua, a group the government describes as a terrorist organization, per Fox News .

The suspects, primarily Venezuelan and Colombian nationals, allegedly swiped millions of dollars and funneled proceeds to the gang's broader criminal operations, including human trafficking, child sex trafficking, kidnappings, and killings, according to US Attorney Lesley Woods. Prosecutors say crew members scouted banks and credit unions and tested alarm responses by opening ATM hoods or doors, then installed a malware program known as Ploutus.

The malware allegedly enabled ATMs to spit out cash on demand and was designed to erase traces of its use, making the thefts harder to detect and investigate. WIS notes that the money that was stolen was from the machines themselves, not from any customers' hacked accounts. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Justice Department has already prosecuted close to 300 Tren de Aragua members and vowed continued efforts to "put these vicious terrorists behind bars."

The new case follows related federal indictments announced in October and December and includes charges of providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, money laundering, and conspiracy. KOLN reports that defendants could face anywhere from 20 years to 335 years behind bars.