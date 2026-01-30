Jordan Chiles Has Another Shot at Getting Olympic Medal Back

Jordan Chiles' fight for an Olympic bronze medal isn't over after all. Switzerland's top court has ordered the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reopen the dispute over Chiles' floor exercise bronze from the 2024 Paris Games, calling the case "highly exceptional" and pointing to new video evidence that could change the outcome in her favor, CBS News reports. At issue: whether the US team challenged Chiles' original score within the strict 60-second deadline.

Chiles finished third behind Simone Biles and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade after an appeal from coach Cecile Landi boosted her score by .1, enough to put her ahead of Romania's Ana Maria Barbosu. But days later, her medal was reassigned to Barbosu after a CAS panel in Paris ruled the US appeal came four seconds too late. The Swiss Federal Supreme Court now wants CAS to review an audio-visual recording from the Aug. 5 final that it says could "lead to a modification" of that decision. CAS gave no timeline, but the process is expected to take at least a year

Chiles' attorney Maurice Suh said the court had "righted a wrong," People reports. "As the Court recognized, there is 'conclusive' video evidence that Jordan was the rightful winner of the bronze medal," he said. USA Gymnastics also backed the move, saying, "We look forward to a fair arbitration that includes the clear evidence proving the inquiry into Jordan's score was filed well within one minute."

CBS reports that Chiles dealt "with significant online backlash—some of it racially tinged" in the aftermath of the medal dispute, but it hasn't stopped her from moving on with her life. The 24-year-old has continued competing for the UCLA Bruins women's gymnastics team and has broadened her profile with Dancing With the Stars, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition appearance, and endorsement deals. Last year, she led the Bruins women's gymnastics team to their first Big Ten title, Forbes reports. Asked about competing in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, she said, "We'll see what happens … anything is possible."